Teacher banned from classroom after breaking exam rules
- An art teacher, Wendy Lewis, has been banned from the classroom indefinitely after an investigation found her behaviour lacked integrity and was dishonest.
- The panel hearing heard Ms Lewis told GCSE students at St Dunstan’s School in Glastonbury how to improve their work during an exam and allowed them to take unfinished assessments home.
- She also provided false justifications for additional time, citing 'strike days' and 'bank holidays', and carried out some drawing for pupils.
- The Teaching Regulation Agency panel concluded her actions were “deliberate” and brought the teaching profession into disrepute, despite her admissions and remorse.
- Ms Lewis, who resigned in August 2023, can apply to have the prohibition order removed in December 2027.