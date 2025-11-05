Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Students to face less time in exams in shake-up of GCSEs

  • The government has announced that GCSE exam time for students could be reduced by up to three hours on average, following a curriculum review that criticised the current volume as 'excessive'.
  • The review recommended a 10 per cent reduction in exam volume at Key Stage 4, new maths and English tests for Year 8 pupils, and mandatory citizenship education in primary schools.
  • The Department for Education confirmed it would scrap the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) performance measure and introduce a statutory entitlement for all GCSE pupils to study triple science.
  • Professor Becky Francis, who led the curriculum review, stated that the UK is an “international outlier” in the number and volume of exams for 16-year-olds.
  • The revised national curriculum is expected to be published by spring 2027 and implemented for first teaching from September 2028, with further reforms to tests and qualifications also planned.
