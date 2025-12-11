Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside the changes to GCSE and A-Level exams

Pupils collect A-Level results in Solihull
  • Ofqual, the exams watchdog, has launched a consultation on proposals to move some GCSE and A-level exams onto screens by the end of the decade.
  • The plans suggest smaller-entry GCSE subjects, such as German, and most A-level exams, excluding maths, could be taken digitally.
  • Exam boards will be invited to propose two new specifications for on-screen assessment, but subjects with more than 100,000 entries will not be eligible at this stage.
  • To ensure fairness, devices for on-screen exams would need to be provided by schools rather than students using their own personal equipment.
  • The consultation runs until 5 March, with the earliest on-screen exams not expected until the end of the decade, following further technical consultations and specification approvals.
In full

