GB News interview with Robert Jenrick interrupted by anti-Brexit puppets
- Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, was interrupted by anti-Brexit protesters during a live GB News interview.
- The protesters used Sooty and Sweep puppets, other stuffed animals, and placards to disrupt the broadcast.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday, 12 November, while Jenrick was appearing on the programme.
- Jenrick remained composed, apologising to hosts Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello and referring to the protesters as 'clowns'.
- GB News host Stephen Dixon later criticised the protesters' method, questioning the effectiveness of using puppets to make a serious point.