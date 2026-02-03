First patients evacuated via Rafah crossing since early 2025
- Five patients and seven companions have been medically evacuated from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, as confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
- The evacuation on February 2 marked the first medical transfer through this route since an early 2025 ceasefire.
- The crossing's reopening on Monday, hailed as a step forward for a fragile ceasefire struck in October, was initially marred by delays, with only a limited number of people crossing.
- Over 18,500 patients, including more than 3,000 children, are awaiting evacuation from Gaza due to war-related trauma and chronic conditions.
- A WHO spokesperson highlighted that patients have died awaiting evacuation, stressing the urgent need for access to medical help outside the border.
