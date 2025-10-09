Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer reveals ‘profound relief’ after Trump’s Gaza peace deal

How world leaders responded to Trump's Gaza ceasefire agreement
  • Israel and Hamas agreed on Thursday to the first stage of a peace deal, encompassing a ceasefire, hostage exchange, and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
  • The agreement includes the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a significant increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
  • Donald Trump indicated he hopes to visit the Middle East soon, expecting hostages to be released early next week, a sentiment echoed by Sir Keir Starmer who called it a "moment of profound relief".
  • While met with jubilation in both Gaza and Israel, a Hamas official raised concerns about Israel potentially manipulating the agreed procedures and dates.
  • The deal aims to address the conflict that began on 7 October 2023, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread displacement.
In full

