Israel admits 71,000 Palestinians have been killed during war in Gaza

Bel Trew speaks to The Media Show about The Independent's coverage of Israel-Gaza war
  • The Israeli military has reportedly accepted figures from Gaza’s health ministry, indicating over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023.
  • Gaza’s health ministry states 71,667 people have been killed and 171,343 wounded by Israeli fire since the conflict began.
  • Previously dismissed as unreliable, these figures are now regarded as credible by humanitarian organisations and have been accepted by IDF sources, according to Haaretz.
  • The ministry's tally does not differentiate between militants and civilians, a distinction the Israeli military is currently analysing, while other studies suggest the true death toll could be significantly higher.
  • Violence continues despite a fragile ceasefire, with recent killings reported in Khan Younis, and Israel has agreed to reopen the Rafah crossing following the discovery of the final Israeli hostage's body.
