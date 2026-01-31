Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Six children among dozen killed in Gaza after Israeli air strikes

At least 12 Palestinians were killed after Israeli air strikes
At least 12 Palestinians were killed after Israeli air strikes (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Israeli strikes in Gaza on Saturday killed at least 12 Palestinians, marking one of the highest tolls since an October ceasefire agreement.
  • The attacks targeted locations in northern and southern Gaza, including an apartment building in Gaza City and a tent in Khan Younis.
  • Among the casualties were two women and six children from two separate families.
  • Shifa Hospital reported a strike in Gaza City killed a mother, three children, and a relative, while Nasser Hospital stated a tent camp strike killed seven, including a father, his three children, and three grandchildren.
  • These strikes occurred a day before the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is set to reopen, highlighting the ongoing violence despite efforts towards a ceasefire.
