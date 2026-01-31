Six children among dozen killed in Gaza after Israeli air strikes
- Israeli strikes in Gaza on Saturday killed at least 12 Palestinians, marking one of the highest tolls since an October ceasefire agreement.
- The attacks targeted locations in northern and southern Gaza, including an apartment building in Gaza City and a tent in Khan Younis.
- Among the casualties were two women and six children from two separate families.
- Shifa Hospital reported a strike in Gaza City killed a mother, three children, and a relative, while Nasser Hospital stated a tent camp strike killed seven, including a father, his three children, and three grandchildren.
- These strikes occurred a day before the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is set to reopen, highlighting the ongoing violence despite efforts towards a ceasefire.
