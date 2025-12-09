UNICEF gives concerning update on malnutrition rates in Gaza
- Thousands of children in Gaza are still receiving treatment for acute malnutrition, despite an October ceasefire intended to increase humanitarian aid.
- UNICEF reported that 9,300 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition in October, a figure five times higher than during a brief February-March ceasefire earlier this year.
- While the October figure is lower than the peak of over 14,000 in August, it highlights that aid flows remain insufficient.
- UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram cited persistent obstacles to aid delivery, including delays, denials of cargo, route closures, and ongoing security challenges.
- Commercial supplies are also inadequate, leading to prohibitively high food prices that prevent most families from accessing essential nutrition.