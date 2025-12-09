Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UNICEF gives concerning update on malnutrition rates in Gaza

Malnutrition remains a major concern in Gaza, with thousands of children being hospitalized
Malnutrition remains a major concern in Gaza, with thousands of children being hospitalized (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Thousands of children in Gaza are still receiving treatment for acute malnutrition, despite an October ceasefire intended to increase humanitarian aid.
  • UNICEF reported that 9,300 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition in October, a figure five times higher than during a brief February-March ceasefire earlier this year.
  • While the October figure is lower than the peak of over 14,000 in August, it highlights that aid flows remain insufficient.
  • UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram cited persistent obstacles to aid delivery, including delays, denials of cargo, route closures, and ongoing security challenges.
  • Commercial supplies are also inadequate, leading to prohibitively high food prices that prevent most families from accessing essential nutrition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in