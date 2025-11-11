Gaza now like a ‘zombie apocalypse’ says Israeli whistleblower who admits use of human shields
- Israeli soldiers have claimed the army shot unarmed Palestinians "without restraint", used civilians - including teenagers - as human shields and pursued a "destroy, demolish, transfer" policy in Gaza.
- Testimonies from at least a dozen soldiers in the ITV documentary Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War describe Gaza as a "zombie apocalypse" after a two-year offensive, with widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.
- Soldiers reported being instructed by commanding officers to disregard international law, use civilians as human shields under a "Mosquito Protocol", and "take revenge" on Palestinians.
- Specific incidents recounted include the use of a 16-year-old boy as a human shield, the killing of unarmed individuals and drone operators being told to "be happy" after strikes.
- The Israeli military denies these allegations, stating that orders prohibit endangering Gazan civilians and that any potential violations are investigated, while the UN Commission of Inquiry concluded Israel has committed genocide.