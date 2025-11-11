Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gaza now like a ‘zombie apocalypse’ says Israeli whistleblower who admits use of human shields

Bel Trew
Whistleblower Israeli soldiers describe killing unarmed Palestinians as they ‘demolish’ Gaza
  • Israeli soldiers have claimed the army shot unarmed Palestinians "without restraint", used civilians - including teenagers - as human shields and pursued a "destroy, demolish, transfer" policy in Gaza.
  • Testimonies from at least a dozen soldiers in the ITV documentary Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War describe Gaza as a "zombie apocalypse" after a two-year offensive, with widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.
  • Soldiers reported being instructed by commanding officers to disregard international law, use civilians as human shields under a "Mosquito Protocol", and "take revenge" on Palestinians.
  • Specific incidents recounted include the use of a 16-year-old boy as a human shield, the killing of unarmed individuals and drone operators being told to "be happy" after strikes.
  • The Israeli military denies these allegations, stating that orders prohibit endangering Gazan civilians and that any potential violations are investigated, while the UN Commission of Inquiry concluded Israel has committed genocide.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in