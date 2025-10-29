Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Children among 60 dead in Gaza after Israeli strikes, local officials report

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Nuseirat, Gaza
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Nuseirat, Gaza (REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)
  • Israeli overnight strikes in Gaza have killed at least 60 people, according to local hospital officials.
  • A significant number of the deceased were children, with reports detailing multiple child casualties across various hospitals.
  • The strikes were ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to an alleged violation of a fragile ceasefire by Hamas.
  • Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah received 10 bodies, including three women and six children, following two Israeli airstrikes.
  • Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis reported 20 bodies, including 13 children and two women, while Al-Awda Hospital received 30 bodies, 14 of whom were children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in