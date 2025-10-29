Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

New strikes launched on Gaza as IDF targets ‘terrorist infrastructure’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • The Israeli military has conducted a fresh strike in the Beit Lahia area of the northern Gaza Strip, targeting a "terrorist infrastructure" site.
  • The military stated the site stored weapons and airborne means that posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces and the State of Israel.
  • This action was described as a resumption of enforcing the Gaza ceasefire agreement, following alleged Hamas violations.
  • The latest attack comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a previous wave of strikes, which Gaza health authorities reported killed 104 people.
  • The ongoing strikes are placing further pressure on the ceasefire that came into effect two weeks prior, announced by US president Donald Trump.
