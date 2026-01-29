Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chaos on streets of Gaza as armed gangs run riot killing Palestinians

Jared Kushner unveils 'board of peace master plan' for Gaza
  • Criminal gangs are reportedly causing chaos across the Gaza Strip, using Israeli weapons to target both Hamas operatives and civilians amidst a power vacuum.
  • One group, the Helles Gang, allegedly forced Palestinians from a residential block at Israel's request, leading to an ambush by Hamas and the killing of some of its members.
  • These gangs, some calling themselves 'Popular Forces' or 'Counterterrorism', are said to be assassinating senior Hamas figures, including security service members and al-Qassam Brigades officers.
  • Reports suggest that some gang leaders, such as Shawqi Abu Nseira and Housam al-Astal, display strong loyalty to Israel, with claims of their members receiving training from Mossad and recruitment by Shin Bet.
  • The gangs are reportedly obtaining Israeli weapons and food, with specific incidents including the killing of Hamas's head of investigations, Mahmoud al-Astal, by a relative's gang.
