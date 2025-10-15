Violent clashes on the streets of Gaza as Hamas ‘kills gang members’
- Hamas security forces have returned to Gaza's streets, clashing with armed groups and alleged gangsters in an effort to restore law and order after Israeli troop withdrawals.
- This re-establishment of control, while welcomed by some Palestinians, could threaten the fragile ceasefire, as Hamas has not fully accepted demands to disarm.
- Donald Trump commented that Hamas taking out "very bad" gangs "didn't bother me much," but reiterated his demand for the group to disarm, threatening forceful action if they do not comply.
- Clashes included an incident where Hamas-led fighters confronted a group linked to the Doghmush family, with human rights groups denouncing alleged extrajudicial killings by Hamas security forces.
- Hamas's Interior Ministry has announced an amnesty for gang members not involved in bloodshed, while anti-Hamas militias, some reportedly backed by Israel, continue to operate and reject Hamas's authority.