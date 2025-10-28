Gaza night sky lit by explosions after Netanyahu orders ‘powerful strikes’
- Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" in Gaza, resulting in visible explosions in the night sky.
- Israeli strikes south of Gaza City killed at least two people and injured four, according to Gaza's civil defence.
- The strikes followed an Israeli official's report that Hamas fired on Israeli forces in Rafah and returned partial remains of a hostage, actions deemed a violation of the 10 October ceasefire.
- Hamas subsequently delayed the return of a hostage's body after Netanyahu announced his plans for attacks.
