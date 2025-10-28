Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gaza night sky lit by explosions after Netanyahu orders ‘powerful strikes’

Explosions seen over Gaza night sky, after Netanyahu said he ordered 'powerful strikes'
  • Benjamin Netanyahu ordered "powerful strikes" in Gaza, resulting in visible explosions in the night sky.
  • Israeli strikes south of Gaza City killed at least two people and injured four, according to Gaza's civil defence.
  • The strikes followed an Israeli official's report that Hamas fired on Israeli forces in Rafah and returned partial remains of a hostage, actions deemed a violation of the 10 October ceasefire.
  • Hamas subsequently delayed the return of a hostage's body after Netanyahu announced his plans for attacks.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in