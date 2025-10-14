Israeli troops open fire in northern Gaza after ceasefire declared
- The tenuous ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict was holding, following the exchange of the last 20 living Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
- Israeli troops opened fire in northern Gaza after individuals approached the 'yellow line' and failed to comply with orders, with no immediate comment on casualties.
- Challenges remain in recovering the remains of deceased hostages, with only four of 28 identified so far, including an Israeli and a Nepalese student.
- Released Palestinian prisoners reported health issues and alleged beatings during detention, claims which the Israel Prison Service denies.
- International leaders discussed the future of Gaza, with reconstruction costs estimated at $70 billion, while some called for accountability for actions during the conflict.