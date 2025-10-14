Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Israeli troops open fire in northern Gaza after ceasefire declared

A Palestinian prisoner makes the victory sign after being released from an Israeli prison as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian prisoner makes the victory sign after being released from an Israeli prison as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) (AP)
  • The tenuous ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict was holding, following the exchange of the last 20 living Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
  • Israeli troops opened fire in northern Gaza after individuals approached the 'yellow line' and failed to comply with orders, with no immediate comment on casualties.
  • Challenges remain in recovering the remains of deceased hostages, with only four of 28 identified so far, including an Israeli and a Nepalese student.
  • Released Palestinian prisoners reported health issues and alleged beatings during detention, claims which the Israel Prison Service denies.
  • International leaders discussed the future of Gaza, with reconstruction costs estimated at $70 billion, while some called for accountability for actions during the conflict.
