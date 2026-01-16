Trump names Tony Blair, Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner on his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
- The White House has announced the formation of a “board of peace” to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza and its transition to a new administration.
- The board's members selected by President Donald Trump include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.
- Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga, Robert Gabriel and Steve Witkoff were also selected to be on the board.
- Trump will be serving as chair, and further announcements are to be expected in the coming weeks.
- A White House statement said each member will “oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.”