Gayle King reportedly stepping down as anchor of ‘CBS Mornings’

  • Gayle King, a long-standing anchor of CBS Mornings, is reportedly expected to step down from her main anchor role next year.
  • Sources suggest King might transition to a different news role within CBS or produce her own programs.
  • Her current contract with CBS is reported by Variety to expire in May, though CBS states it runs until May 2026.
  • This potential change follows a significant restructuring at CBS News under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, which has included numerous layoffs.
  • CBS has denied discussions about her contract, affirming her value to the network and expressing anticipation for future engagement.
