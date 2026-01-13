Study sheds light on homosexuality among primates
- A new study has found that same-sex intimacy is expressed by nearly 60 primate species, including baboons and chimpanzees.
- The research, which analysed 491 non-human primates, identified same-sex sexual behaviour in 59 species, with repeated occurrences in 23.
- Same-sex intimacy is more prevalent in primate species living in harsh environments, those facing high predation risks, or those with complex social structures and hierarchies.
- Scientists suggest this behaviour may help primates manage group dynamics, facilitate competitive scenarios, and maintain group harmony in stressful situations.
- The findings indicate that homosexuality is not solely driven by genetics or a single environmental factor, but rather emerges from complex interactions.