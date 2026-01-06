Drop-off fee at Gatwick airport skyrockets
- London Gatwick Airport has increased its passenger drop-off fee to £10, a 43 per cent rise from the previous £7 charge.
- This makes Gatwick the first UK airport to implement a double-figure drop-off charge, which has doubled in less than five years since its introduction.
- The airport attributes the increase to a significant rise in business rates and aims to encourage greater use of public transport while reducing terminal congestion.
- Passengers can still drop off for free in long-stay car parks with a shuttle service, and Blue Badge holders remain exempt from the charge.
- Other UK airports, including London City and Bristol, have also recently introduced or increased their drop-off fees, citing similar reasons for the changes.