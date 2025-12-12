Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gatwick Airport to increase passenger drop-off fee by 43%

  • London Gatwick Airport will increase its passenger drop-off charge to £10 from 6 January 2026, making it the highest fee among UK airports.
  • The airport attributes the 43 per cent rise from the current £7 fee to a doubling of its business rates bill and aims to encourage greater public transport use.
  • Gatwick states the increased charge will also help reduce terminal congestion and fund sustainable transport initiatives, including a £1m investment in Metrobus routes.
  • Passengers can still drop off for free in long-stay car parks, which offer a complimentary shuttle bus to the terminal, and Blue Badge holders remain exempt.
  • The £10 fee represents a significant increase from the £5 charge introduced in April 2021 and will be almost as much as some budget airfares from the airport.
