Gatwick Airport to increase passenger drop-off fee by 43%
- London Gatwick Airport will increase its passenger drop-off charge to £10 from 6 January 2026, making it the highest fee among UK airports.
- The airport attributes the 43 per cent rise from the current £7 fee to a doubling of its business rates bill and aims to encourage greater public transport use.
- Gatwick states the increased charge will also help reduce terminal congestion and fund sustainable transport initiatives, including a £1m investment in Metrobus routes.
- Passengers can still drop off for free in long-stay car parks, which offer a complimentary shuttle bus to the terminal, and Blue Badge holders remain exempt.
- The £10 fee represents a significant increase from the £5 charge introduced in April 2021 and will be almost as much as some budget airfares from the airport.