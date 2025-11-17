Sex offender arrested 15 years after faking his death
- A 74-year-old Florida sex offender, Gary Wayne Howard, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, almost 16 years after faking his own death to evade authorities.
- Howard, convicted in 2007 for possessing child pornography, disappeared in 2010 after violating probation by failing to register as a sex offender.
- He attempted to fake his death by abandoning a rental car near Mauzy Lake in Kentucky, leading officials to lose track of him.
- US Marshals located Howard in Irvington, Indiana, through extensive surveillance and interviews, arresting him on Thursday.
- Howard will be extradited to Florida to face charges for probation violation and failure to register, and will also face an Adam Walsh prosecution case in Indiana.