Sex offender arrested 15 years after faking his death

Sex offender Gary Wayne Howard, 74, has been arrested after faking his own death in a bid to violate his probation
  • A 74-year-old Florida sex offender, Gary Wayne Howard, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, almost 16 years after faking his own death to evade authorities.
  • Howard, convicted in 2007 for possessing child pornography, disappeared in 2010 after violating probation by failing to register as a sex offender.
  • He attempted to fake his death by abandoning a rental car near Mauzy Lake in Kentucky, leading officials to lose track of him.
  • US Marshals located Howard in Irvington, Indiana, through extensive surveillance and interviews, arresting him on Thursday.
  • Howard will be extradited to Florida to face charges for probation violation and failure to register, and will also face an Adam Walsh prosecution case in Indiana.
