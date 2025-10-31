Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former MP jailed for raping and sexually abusing two men

Gareth Ward walks through waiting media as he arrives at a previous court appearance
Gareth Ward walks through waiting media as he arrives at a previous court appearance (AAP)
  • Gareth Ward, a former New South Wales MP, has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for raping a young man and sexually assaulting a teenager.
  • Ward received a sentence of five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and nine months, handed down in the Parramatta district court.
  • He was convicted on three counts of assault with an act of indecency against an 18-year-old in 2013 and one count of intercourse without consent against a 24-year-old in 2015.
  • The judge, Kara Shead, praised the courage of the survivors and noted that Ward had "escaped justice for a decade" for his crimes.
  • Ward, who is legally blind, received a reduced non-parole period due to his disability and absence of prior offences.
