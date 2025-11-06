Gordon Brown calls for gambling tax hike to tackle UK’s ‘biggest threat’
- Gordon Brown is set to issue a stark warning that child poverty is the UK's most significant social division and greatest long-term economic threat, labelling it a "shameful epidemic".
- The former Labour leader is calling for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to increase taxes on gambling companies to fund the lifting of the two-child benefit cap.
- Official figures reveal 4.45 million children are living in relative low-income households, after housing costs, marking the highest number since comparable records began in 2002/03.
- A report backed by Mr Brown suggests that reforms to gambling levies could generate £3.2 billion, potentially lifting half a million children out of poverty by scrapping the two-child limit and benefit cap.
- Polling indicates strong public support, with 64 per cent of people favouring increased taxes on gambling firms if the money is used to reduce child poverty.