Major pollster to stop measuring presidential approval ratings
- Gallup is set to discontinue its monthly presidential approval surveys and favorability ratings for individual political figures from 2026.
- A spokesperson stated the decision is a "strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities" to align with its broader mission.
- The Washington, D.C.-based company, a leading polling outfit, has published public opinion surveys since 1935 and tracked presidential approval ratings since at least 1945.
- President Donald Trump's last monthly approval rating in December stood at 36 percent, remaining unchanged from November, with his lowest recorded at 34 percent in January 2021.
- Trump has frequently criticized and dismissed polls, particularly those indicating a decline in his support, labeling them “Fake and Fraudulent Polling.”
