Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major pollster to stop measuring presidential approval ratings

Video Player Placeholder
Gallup will no longer track presidential approval ratings after nearly 90 years
  • Gallup is set to discontinue its monthly presidential approval surveys and favorability ratings for individual political figures from 2026.
  • A spokesperson stated the decision is a "strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities" to align with its broader mission.
  • The Washington, D.C.-based company, a leading polling outfit, has published public opinion surveys since 1935 and tracked presidential approval ratings since at least 1945.
  • President Donald Trump's last monthly approval rating in December stood at 36 percent, remaining unchanged from November, with his lowest recorded at 34 percent in January 2021.
  • Trump has frequently criticized and dismissed polls, particularly those indicating a decline in his support, labeling them “Fake and Fraudulent Polling.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in