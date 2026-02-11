Why radioactive pig-boar hybrids are thriving in Fukushima
- Japanese scientists have decoded the genetic mechanisms behind the proliferation of radioactive pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima's abandoned evacuation zone.
- Following the 2011 nuclear accident, escaped domestic pigs bred with native wild boars, creating a unique natural experiment.
- The study found that domestic pig genes were rapidly diluted across generations, making hybrids more wild boar-like over time.
- However, the rapid, year-round reproductive capacity inherited from domestic pigs persisted in the hybrid population.
- These findings offer insights for wildlife management and damage control strategies for invasive species globally, particularly regarding population explosion risks.
