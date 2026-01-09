Man admits killing opponent during illegal Tokyo duel
- A 26-year-old man, Fuga Asari, has been arrested in Japan for a fatal assault following a duel in Tokyo last September.
- Asari allegedly conspired with a Mongolian national to fight Naoya Matsuda in the Kabukicho red light district, throwing Matsuda to the ground and causing severe head injuries.
- Matsuda, 30, died in October from multiple organ failure as a result of the injuries sustained during the fight.
- Duels are prohibited in Japan under the 1889 'Duelling Crimes' law, which carries prison terms of two to five years for participants.
- Asari admitted to the charges, expressing regret for the victim's death, while the Mongolian man suspected of inciting the duel was deported for illegal residence.