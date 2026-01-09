Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man admits killing opponent during illegal Tokyo duel

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man (stock image)
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man (stock image) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A 26-year-old man, Fuga Asari, has been arrested in Japan for a fatal assault following a duel in Tokyo last September.
  • Asari allegedly conspired with a Mongolian national to fight Naoya Matsuda in the Kabukicho red light district, throwing Matsuda to the ground and causing severe head injuries.
  • Matsuda, 30, died in October from multiple organ failure as a result of the injuries sustained during the fight.
  • Duels are prohibited in Japan under the 1889 'Duelling Crimes' law, which carries prison terms of two to five years for participants.
  • Asari admitted to the charges, expressing regret for the victim's death, while the Mongolian man suspected of inciting the duel was deported for illegal residence.
