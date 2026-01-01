FTSE 100 has best year since 2009 – how it outperformed its rivals
- The FTSE 100 recorded its best annual returns since 2009 in 2025, gaining 21.5 per cent from the end of 2024.
- The UK's main stock market index outperformed its European and US counterparts, including the Stoxx 600, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.
- Significant gains were observed across British mining, defence, and finance shares, with companies like Fresnillo, Rolls-Royce, and Lloyds Banking Group seeing substantial growth.
- This strong performance occurred despite a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty, including market drops following tariff announcements by US president Donald Trump.
- While IPO activity on the London Stock Exchange saw a stronger year, several listed businesses chose to delist for foreign markets or private ownership.