FTSE 100 closes above milestone 10,000 mark for first time
- The UK's FTSE 100 index closed above 10,000 points for the first time on Monday, reaching 10,004.57.
- This milestone follows a strong rally at the beginning of the year for the blue-chip share index.
- A robust performance from mining and defence stocks significantly contributed to the index's rise.
- The index had previously surpassed the 10,000 mark during intraday trading on Friday but failed to maintain it until closing.
- This achievement builds on a standout year in 2025, when the FTSE 100 increased by 21.5%, its largest rise since 2009, and closed at record highs over 40 times.