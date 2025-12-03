Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dr. Salvador Plasencia sentenced over ketamine death of actor Matthew Perry

Five people were federally charged after the October 2023 death of 54-year-old Friends star
Five people were federally charged after the October 2023 death of 54-year-old Friends star (AP)
  • California doctor Dr. Salvador Plasencia has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for illegally selling ketamine to actor Matthew Perry.
  • Plasencia, who ran an urgent care clinic, pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution but was not charged with providing the specific dose that caused Perry's death.
  • Perry, known for his role in Friends, died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease also contributing.
  • Prosecutors alleged Plasencia exploited Perry's vulnerability for profit, while his lawyers stated he had already lost his medical license and career.
  • Several other individuals, including Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Jasveen Sangha, have also been charged or pleaded guilty in connection with the actor's death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in