Dr. Salvador Plasencia sentenced over ketamine death of actor Matthew Perry
- California doctor Dr. Salvador Plasencia has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for illegally selling ketamine to actor Matthew Perry.
- Plasencia, who ran an urgent care clinic, pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution but was not charged with providing the specific dose that caused Perry's death.
- Perry, known for his role in Friends, died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease also contributing.
- Prosecutors alleged Plasencia exploited Perry's vulnerability for profit, while his lawyers stated he had already lost his medical license and career.
- Several other individuals, including Perry's personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Jasveen Sangha, have also been charged or pleaded guilty in connection with the actor's death.