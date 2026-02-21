Soldier accidentally shot dead during drinking game at barracks
- A French soldier, Alexandre Lanckbeen, died after being accidentally shot in the head during a drunken evening at a barracks near Paris.
- The incident occurred on 14 February at the Percy Military Training Hospital in Clamart, where alcohol consumption is prohibited.
- Soldiers had obtained alcohol and were drinking when a loaded handgun was discharged during a reaction game, striking Lanckbeen.
- Lanckbeen was taken to hospital but subsequently died from his wounds.
- Four soldiers have been arrested in connection with the incident.
