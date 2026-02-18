Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another British man is killed amid series of Alps avalanches

Moment avalanche rushes down Alps mountain as skiers watch on
  • A British man died in an avalanche near the resort town of La Grave in the French Alps on Tuesday, alongside a Polish citizen, while skiing with a group.
  • This incident followed the deaths of two other British men in an avalanche at the Val d’Isere ski resort on Friday, where a French person also died.
  • The fatalities occurred amidst heavy snowfall and a high avalanche risk across the French Alps, with rare red warnings issued by Meteo-France.
  • Local authorities have launched investigations into the incidents, including a manslaughter probe concerning the Val d'Isere avalanche.
  • The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is providing support to the families of the deceased British nationals.
