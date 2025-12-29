Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Freemasons are taking legal action to stop Met officers being forced to reveal their membership

Mark Rowley says he is 'embarrassed and humbled' by Casey report findings
  • The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) is seeking an injunction to suspend a new Metropolitan Police policy requiring officers to declare their Freemasonry membership.
  • The Met's policy mandates officers and staff to declare past or present membership of any hierarchical organisation with confidential membership that requires members to support and protect each other.
  • UGLE argues the policy breaches human rights and GDPR rules, citing an inadequate consultation process and claiming it unfairly impugns the integrity of its members.
  • The Met's decision follows a recommendation from the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report, which highlighted "recurring suspicion and mistrust" linked to police officers' Freemasonry membership in the 1987 murder investigation.
  • Despite the Met agreeing to a consultation, UGLE has launched legal proceedings for an injunction as the force is not halting the policy's rollout during this period.
