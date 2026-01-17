Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Under-22s should take the bus for free, Green Party says

  • The Green Party is calling for free bus travel in England for all individuals under the age of 22.
  • Party leader Zack Polanski said that the scheme aims to improve the lives of younger people, who are significantly impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, affecting their access to employment and training.
  • The party suggests the universal bus pass scheme would be self-financing, arguing that increased bus usage would provide an economic boost.
  • This proposal would bring England into line with Scotland, where those aged five to 22 have been entitled to free bus travel since 2022.
  • Green councillors, if elected in May's local polls, intend to implement the universal bus scheme in their local areas.
