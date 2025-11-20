Free breakfast club initiative could save parents up to 95 hours in childcare
- The government has announced funding for 500 new free school breakfast clubs in deprived areas, with an additional 1,500 clubs to follow.
- Primary schools where at least 40 per cent of pupils qualify for free school meals are eligible to apply for the funding, which opens on Thursday.
- This initiative aims to support communities most affected by the cost of living crisis, helping to tackle child poverty and ensure children do not start the school day hungry.
- Parents could save up to £450 a year, and the clubs are expected to serve half a million more children, potentially saving parents up to 95 hours in childcare.
- Schools will receive £25 daily for staffing and £1 per child, an increase from pilot funding, which school leaders have welcomed but suggest needs ongoing review.