Parents open up over stigma surrounding free breakfast clubs

Labour have said their commitment to delivering free breakfast clubs in primary schools will save parents more than £400 a year and cut almost half a million days of school absence (David Parry/PA)
Labour have said their commitment to delivering free breakfast clubs in primary schools will save parents more than £400 a year and cut almost half a million days of school absence (David Parry/PA)
  • Labour has pledged to eliminate the stigma associated with claiming free government support for children, coinciding with the rollout of hundreds of new universal free breakfast clubs.
  • New polling reveals that lower-income and single parents are more likely to feel guilty or wary of stigma when utilising government-funded support, such as breakfast clubs.
  • Specifically, 38 per cent of single parents and nearly half of parents earning under £15,000 expressed these concerns, in contrast to only 19 per cent of higher earners.
  • More than half of parents surveyed indicated they would be more inclined to use government support if it were universally available rather than labelled for those 'in need'.
  • The government is expanding the programme, with over 1,250 free breakfast clubs expected to be operational by April and a further 1,500 opening by September, potentially saving parents up to £450 annually.
