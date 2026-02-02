Parents open up over stigma surrounding free breakfast clubs
- Labour has pledged to eliminate the stigma associated with claiming free government support for children, coinciding with the rollout of hundreds of new universal free breakfast clubs.
- New polling reveals that lower-income and single parents are more likely to feel guilty or wary of stigma when utilising government-funded support, such as breakfast clubs.
- Specifically, 38 per cent of single parents and nearly half of parents earning under £15,000 expressed these concerns, in contrast to only 19 per cent of higher earners.
- More than half of parents surveyed indicated they would be more inclined to use government support if it were universally available rather than labelled for those 'in need'.
- The government is expanding the programme, with over 1,250 free breakfast clubs expected to be operational by April and a further 1,500 opening by September, potentially saving parents up to £450 annually.
