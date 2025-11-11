Flamingo missing from Cornwall park found in European country
- Frankie, a four-month-old flamingo, went missing from Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, on 2 November.
- Despite having one wing's feathers clipped, Frankie managed to fly over a 12-foot wall as her maturing feathers grew back faster than anticipated.
- After more than a week, photographs confirmed Frankie had flown across the English Channel and was spotted in Tréflez, Brittany, France.
- Paradise Park director Nick Reynolds positively identified Frankie from the photos, noting the clipped wing.
- Due to complex logistics, quarantine regulations, and bird flu concerns, it is highly unlikely Frankie will be brought back to the UK, as she is now considered a wild bird heading south.