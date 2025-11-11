Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flamingo missing from Cornwall park found in European country

Frankie the flamingo went missing from Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, on 2 November
Frankie the flamingo went missing from Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, on 2 November (Josh Ryan Murray/Paradise Park/PA Wire)
  • Frankie, a four-month-old flamingo, went missing from Paradise Park in Hayle, Cornwall, on 2 November.
  • Despite having one wing's feathers clipped, Frankie managed to fly over a 12-foot wall as her maturing feathers grew back faster than anticipated.
  • After more than a week, photographs confirmed Frankie had flown across the English Channel and was spotted in Tréflez, Brittany, France.
  • Paradise Park director Nick Reynolds positively identified Frankie from the photos, noting the clipped wing.
  • Due to complex logistics, quarantine regulations, and bird flu concerns, it is highly unlikely Frankie will be brought back to the UK, as she is now considered a wild bird heading south.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in