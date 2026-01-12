Winter weather forces more flight cancellations in Europe
- Frankfurt Airport has cancelled over 100 flights due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions, with further disruptions anticipated.
- Extreme cold, reaching minus 37C, caused flight cancellations and stranded thousands of tourists at Kittilä airport in northern Finland on Sunday.
- Severe winter weather, including heavy snowfall, ice, and frigid temperatures, is causing widespread travel disruption across various parts of Europe.
- Germany's rail services faced significant delays and cancellations, while schools in North Rhine-Westphalia switched to online classes due to hazardous icy roads.
- Last week, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam cancelled more than 800 flights, leading to stranded passengers as staff worked to clear snow and de-ice planes.