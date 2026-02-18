Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The chilling discovery found beneath a company’s property

Lawsuit filed over graves under business
  • Human resources company FrankCrum is suing Clearwater’s Community Redevelopment Agency after archaeologists discovered over 300 graves beneath its Florida property.
  • The graves are believed to be from the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery, located in a 20th-century Black neighborhood.
  • FrankCrum alleges it was unaware of the burials when it purchased the property in 2004, despite a 2003 agreement stating no human remains were present.
  • The company is seeking to have the redevelopment agency cover the potentially millions of dollars in costs for the removal of the graves.
  • An appeals court recently denied the agency's motion for a summary judgment, allowing the case to proceed to trial, while descendants wish for the bodies to be relocated to another local Black cemetery.
