Ten British anti-migrant activists banned from entering France

  • Ten members of the British far-right group "Raise the Colours" have been prohibited from entering France.
  • The French Interior Ministry confirmed the ban, enacted on Tuesday, accusing the anti-migrant organisation’s militants of actively seeking out and destroying vessels used by migrants.
  • The activists are also accused of engaging in "propaganda activities" along the northern French coastline, reportedly “aimed at the British public”.
  • The ministry did not name the 10 British nationals but said they had been “identified as militants within the movement who carried out actions on French territory”.
  • This prohibition comes amid ongoing political tensions between Britain and France regarding cross-Channel migration, with over 41,000 people crossing in small boats last year.
