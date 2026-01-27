French MPs vote to ban under-15s from social media
- French politicians have approved a bill to ban social media for children under 15, which also prohibits mobile phones in high schools; it is set to come into force from September.
- The legislation passed with a 130-21 vote and was strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron, who cited scientific recommendations and public demand to protect children from algorithms.
- This move reflects a growing trend across Europe, with the UK government also considering similar bans for young teenagers and EU politicians advocating for a bloc-wide minimum age of 16.
- A French health watchdog report showed that many teenagers spend significant time on smartphones, leading to concerns about reduced self-esteem and exposure to harmful content.
- Australia has already implemented a similar ban for under-16s, resulting in millions of social media accounts being revoked.