French MPs vote to ban under-15s from social media

How do young people feel about the U16 social media ban?
  • French politicians have approved a bill to ban social media for children under 15, which also prohibits mobile phones in high schools; it is set to come into force from September.
  • The legislation passed with a 130-21 vote and was strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron, who cited scientific recommendations and public demand to protect children from algorithms.
  • This move reflects a growing trend across Europe, with the UK government also considering similar bans for young teenagers and EU politicians advocating for a bloc-wide minimum age of 16.
  • A French health watchdog report showed that many teenagers spend significant time on smartphones, leading to concerns about reduced self-esteem and exposure to harmful content.
  • Australia has already implemented a similar ban for under-16s, resulting in millions of social media accounts being revoked.
