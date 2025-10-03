‘Shadow fleet’ vessel leaves court days after French troops raid
- The Boracay, a tanker under Western sanctions and suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet', has unexpectedly departed its anchorage off western France on Friday.
- Its departure follows a recent raid by French Navy commandos and an ongoing investigation into the vessel's nationality and crew's cooperation.
- The tanker's captain has been charged with refusing to follow instructions from the French navy and is due to attend a court hearing in February.
- French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the ship's detention was part of a European strategy to combat oil revenues funding Russia's war in Ukraine.
- Authorities are also investigating whether the Boracay was involved in recent drone incursions in Denmark, which led to airport closures.