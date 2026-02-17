Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Shadow fleet’ tanker finally leaves after several weeks

France's Navy intercepts sanctioned oil tanker in the Mediterranean sailing from Russia
  • French authorities have released the tanker Grinch, suspected of being part of Russia's sanctioned "shadow fleet", after its owners paid a penalty of "several million euros" and endured three weeks of costly immobilisation.
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the vessel's departure, emphasising the financial consequences for those attempting to bypass international restrictions.
  • The tanker was initially diverted by the French military last month and anchored in the port of Fos-sur-Mer, following an investigation into a charge of failing to fly a valid flag.
  • As part of a guilty plea procedure, the company owning the vessel was sentenced by the Marseille judicial court to a "financial penalty of confiscation", with the exact amount undisclosed.
  • Russia is believed to be using a fleet of over 400 ships to evade sanctions over its war against Ukraine, prompting France and other countries to crack down on these vessels.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in