French police using controversial new tactic to stop small boats crossing English Channel
- French police are introducing new tactics, including the use of large 'arresting nets', to intercept small boats crossing the English Channel.
- These nets, up to 30m wide, are designed to block boat propellers and disrupt their course, with several French law enforcement teams already equipped.
- French coastguards and unions have warned that these manoeuvres are inherently dangerous, could cause panic, and will inevitably lead to fatalities.
- Concerns exist among French gendarmerie about the risk of casualties and potential criminal prosecution for officers involved in such interventions.
- The new measures are being implemented amid significant pressure from the UK government on France to toughen its stance on illegal migration, with funding linked to increased maritime security.