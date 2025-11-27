Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Macron delivers warning as he prepares new military service plan

Zelensky and Macron sign air defence deal as Russian strikes intensify
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to unveil a new voluntary national military service plan aimed at bolstering the nation's armed forces.
  • The initiative is a direct response to escalating concerns over Russia's threat to European stability beyond the war in Ukraine.
  • Macron stressed the importance of preparing France for growing threats, warning that any signal of weakness would encourage Russia's imperial ambitions.
  • France plans to significantly increase its defence spending, with an additional €6.5 billion over the next two years and an annual target of €64 billion by 2027, alongside increasing reservists to 100,000 by 2030.
  • The new service is voluntary and will not involve sending young people to the front line in Ukraine, with other European nations also strengthening their military capabilities.
