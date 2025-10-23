Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

French political chaos could put UK migrant crackdown at risk

Holly Bancroft Home Affairs Correspondent
French police spray migrants looking to cross English Channel
  • Reports suggest that France may retract its pledge to forcefully turn back small boats in the Channel, potentially undermining Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to curb migrant arrivals in the UK.
  • The possible reversal is linked to political turmoil within the French government, according to sources speaking to the BBC.
  • The initial agreement, announced by then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in April, stipulated that France would intervene against migrants once they were in the water.
  • Both Ms Cooper and the French interior minister involved in the original agreement have since left their government positions.
  • The UK government, represented by Children's Minister Josh MacAlister and the Home Office, has reiterated its commitment to repeatedly return migrants who cross illegally.

