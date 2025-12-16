Siblings killed in apartment explosion in France
- A gas explosion in a four-storey apartment building in Trévoux, France, on Monday evening resulted in two fatalities.
- Two siblings, aged three and five, were killed in the blast, and at least 13 other people sustained injuries.
- The loud explosion, which occurred about 5.30pm, was reportedly heard up to five kilometres away.
- Local authorities confirmed the cause was a gas explosion, with an accidental cause being the “most likely” explanation.
- At least 70 residents from the affected building and 20 nearby houses have been rehoused due to the incident.