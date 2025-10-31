Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How a 77-year-old survived for days after fall down rocky slope

Cévennes is a mountainous region in the south of the country
  • A 77-year-old French cyclist survived for three days in a 130-foot ravine in the Cévennes region of France after falling off his bike.
  • The man had been returning home from a supermarket with bottles of red wine when he missed a bend and plunged down a rocky slope near Saint-Julien-des-Points.
  • He was discovered by road maintenance technicians who heard his cries for help and spotted his damaged bicycle at the bottom of the ravine.
  • Rescuers noted he survived by drinking the red wine he had purchased, enduring cold and rain with minor injuries and mild hypothermia.
  • Chief medical officer Laurent Savath described his survival as "a miracle" given the harsh conditions, and the man is expected to make a full recovery after being airlifted to hospital.
