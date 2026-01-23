Four-day working week grows as studies show health and wellbeing benefits
- Over 1,400 workers across more than 50 organisations in the UK transitioned to a four-day working week in 2025.
- The 4 Day Week Foundation now reports that over 6,000 employees across 253 accredited businesses are benefiting from this model.
- New accreditations span various industries, with London, Scotland and the North West showing significant adoption of the shorter working week.
- Campaign director Joe Ryle stated that UK employers face no practical barriers to making the shift, citing boosted productivity, improved wellbeing and enhanced talent attraction and retention.
- Research from Boston College and a U.S. poll indicates that a four-day week enhances mental health, reduces stress and maintains productivity by cutting low-value activities and allowing for personal errands.