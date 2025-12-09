ICE detainees suffered ‘crushed testicles’ and ‘mental torture’ at makeshift facility, complaint alleges
- Cuban immigrants detained at a military compound in Fort Bliss, Texas, have reported being routinely beaten by guards and pressured to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
- A complaint filed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement by civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, details these allegations based on interviews with 45 detainees.
- Testimonials describe severe conditions at the makeshift facility, including routine beatings that led to hospitalization, lack of medical care, and psychological threats, with one person stating, “These threats feel like mental torture.”
- Detainees also described testicles being “firmly crushed” by guards and being threatened with federal charges or deportation to dangerous third countries if they refused to comply with demands to cross the border, according to the letter.
- Human rights organizations are calling for the immediate closure of the Fort Bliss camp, which was constructed by the Trump administration, and a thorough investigation into the reported abuses.